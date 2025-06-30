Raducanu advances past wild card Xu in all-British opener
Emma Raducanu made a confident start to her Wimbledon campaign on Monday, easing past 17-year-old compatriot Mingge Xu 6-3, 6-3 on Court No. 1. The straight-sets win marked her fourth consecutive second-round appearance at her home Slam.
In a rare all-British first-round encounter -- the first since 2011 -- Raducanu showed flashes of the form that once catapulted her into global stardom. It took the 22-year-old just 85 minutes to dispatch Xu, who had received a wild card entry.
Raducanu reclaimed the British No. 1 spot earlier this month, but she remains far from the dazzling heights of her 2021 US Open triumph -- a fairytale run that made her the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam.
