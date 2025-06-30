Raducanu advances past wild card Xu in all-British opener

Britain's Emma Raducanu adjusts her cap as she plays against Britain's Mingge Xu during their women's singles first round tennis match on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2025. Photo: AFP

Emma Raducanu made a confident start to her Wimbledon campaign on Monday, easing past 17-year-old compatriot Mingge Xu 6-3, 6-3 on Court No. 1. The straight-sets win marked her fourth consecutive second-round appearance at her home Slam.

In a rare all-British first-round encounter -- the first since 2011 -- Raducanu showed flashes of the form that once catapulted her into global stardom. It took the 22-year-old just 85 minutes to dispatch Xu, who had received a wild card entry.

Raducanu reclaimed the British No. 1 spot earlier this month, but she remains far from the dazzling heights of her 2021 US Open triumph -- a fairytale run that made her the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam.