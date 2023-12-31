Tennis
AFP, Brisbane
Sun Dec 31, 2023 05:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 05:36 PM

Tennis

Nadal loses comeback doubles match in Brisbane

Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal and partner Marc Lopez take a break during their men's doubles match against Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on December 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal's first match back after a 12-month injury layoff ended in defeat when he and doubles partner Marc Lopez went down to Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell on Sunday.

The Australian duo were too consistent, winning their Brisbane International first round-match 6-4, 6-4 on Pat Rafter Arena.

Nadal looked sharp on court and appeared to have no issues with his movement after the long lay-off for a hip problem.

He takes to the singles court on Tuesday against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.

