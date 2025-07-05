Tennis
AFP, London
Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

Tennis
Tennis

Former champion Rybakina crashes out of Wimbledon

Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:43 PM
AFP, London
Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:37 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 08:43 PM
Photo: Reuters

Former champion Elena Rybakina became the latest star to suffer a shock Wimbledon exit losing to Denmark's Clara Tauson 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 on Saturday.

Rybakina, the Kazakh 11th seed, won her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022 and had reached the semi-finals last year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the 26-year-old's hopes of another strong run were ended by 23rd-seeded Tauson in a third-round tie on Court Two.

Rybakina, who reached the Australian Open final in 2023, joins a long list of high seeds to crash out of the women's tournament.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen and Madison Keys all suffered upsets earlier in the week.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is the last of the top six seeds still standing at the All England Club.

Rybakina's defeat continues a disappointing year for the former world number three, who has failed to make it past the last 16 at the three Grand Slams.

Tauson is through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for only the second time, and the first time since last year's French Open.

The 22-year-old, a former junior world number one whose promising career has been hampered by injuries, had lost in the first round on her three previous main draw appearances at Wimbledon.

Related topic:
Elena RybakinaWimbledon 2025
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina 'focused' on Australian Open after coach controversy

5m ago
Victoria Azarenka

Azarenka, Rybakina into Brisbane semis

1y ago

Tearful Jabeur forced to retire from Wimbledon first-round clash

1w ago

'Enjoyed it because I won': Sinner after strolling into Wimbledon third round

3d ago

Sabalenka downs former doubles partner to power into Wimbledon quarters

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযুদ্ধের প্রকৃত ইতিহাস তুলে আনতে কাজ করার পরামর্শ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

পক্ষপাতহীনভাবে মুক্তিযুদ্ধের প্রকৃত ইতিহাস তুলে আনতে সংশ্লিষ্টদের কাজ করার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জাপান ও দ. কোরিয়ার পণ্যে ২৫ শতাংশ শুল্ক আরোপের সিদ্ধান্ত ট্রাম্পের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে