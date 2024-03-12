Djokovic out of Indian Wells in Nardi upset

Top seed Novak Djokovic was sent crashing out of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Monday, losing in three sets to lowly-ranked Italian Luca Nardi.

Nardi, ranked 123rd in the world, played superbly to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 as Djokovic's return to Indian Wells ended in a stunning third round exit.

Nardi became only the sixth player ranked outside the Top 100 to defeat a world number one at the Masters level since 1990.

Djokovic has now lost five of his last seven matches played against Italians - including three featuring fourth-ranked Jannik Sinner.