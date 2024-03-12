Tennis
AFP, Indian Wells
Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:38 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:44 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Djokovic out of Indian Wells in Nardi upset

AFP, Indian Wells
Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:38 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 09:44 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

Top seed Novak Djokovic was sent crashing out of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Monday, losing in three sets to lowly-ranked Italian Luca Nardi.

Nardi, ranked 123rd in the world, played superbly to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 as Djokovic's return to Indian Wells ended in a stunning third round exit.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nardi became only the sixth player ranked outside the Top 100 to defeat a world number one at the Masters level since 1990.

Djokovic has now lost five of his last seven matches played against Italians - including three featuring fourth-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Related topic:
Novak DjokovicIndian Wells ATP MastersNardi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kohli-Djokovic

Djokovic reveals special connection with Kohli

'Trapped' Djokovic feels the heat

Nadal says Djokovic 'best player in history'

3w ago

Djokovic ends five-year Indian Wells absence with difficult win

2d ago

Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style

3w ago
ভৈরব নদ
|পরিবেশ

কাজে আসেনি ২৭২ কোটি টাকার প্রকল্প, ভৈরব নদ যেন বদ্ধ জলাশয়

প্রকল্পের আওতায় ছিল যশোর সদর উপজেলা, অভয়নগর, চৌগাছা ও বাঘারপাড়া উপজেলার ২২ হাজার হেক্টর এলাকার পানি নিষ্কাশন ব্যবস্থার উন্নয়ন ও সেচ ব্যবস্থার সম্প্রসারণসহ ভৈরব নদ ও আশেপাশের খালগুলো খননের মাধ্যমে...

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

১২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification