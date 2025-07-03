Djokovic rolls back the years to crush Britain's Evans

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic showed that he remains a real threat for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title at the age of 38 with a clinical 6-3 6-2 6-0 destruction of home hope Dan Evans on Centre Court on Thursday.

The Serb continues to rage against the dying of the light and, having identified the grass of Wimbledon as his best chance of adding to his extraordinary tally, showed exactly why in a superb all-round performance where he looked as sharp and fit as at any time in his career.

He was never really troubled on serve all afternoon while wildcard Evans had to scramble for almost everything on his – saving nine first-set break points before eventually succumbing on the 10th.

Djokovic continued to dominate as Evans, who beat him in their only previous meeting on clay four years ago, saw his tame sliced backhands repeatedly crashed back past him as the sixth seed romped home.