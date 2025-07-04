Wimbledon defends prize pot as players push for bigger share of profits

Wimbledon tournament director Jamie Baker has defended the tournament's prize money pot, pointing to inflation-busting increases as players demand a bigger slice of Grand Slam profits.

The winners of the men's and women's singles titles at the All England Club will each receive £3 million ($4 million), an increase of more than 11 per cent on 2024, while a main draw spot is worth a minimum of £66,000, up 10 percent.

There have been growing calls from players for a bigger share of revenue from the four majors -- the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

In April, leading players from the men's and women's tours reportedly sent a letter to the heads of the Grand Slams asking for a greater share of revenues.

A meeting was held on the issue during the French Open.

Baker, a former professional player, said Friday that decisions on prize money over the past 20 years showed that Wimbledon has the players' best interests at heart.

"It's meant that over a long period of time, players are earning more, this organisation is doing better, demand to come and experience Wimbledon here in person or watch it around the world has grown as a result of this partnership," he said.

"So our position on that is never going to change in that the decisions we make are always looking to help the players to make more money.

"That's why if you look at the increases over that period they're always significantly higher than what you would look (with) regular inflation."

Baker said he was relaxed over player demands for more money.

"I'd be worried if people weren't asking to be paid more," he added. "Who around this table doesn't want to be paid more? It's kind of part of life."