Anisimova 'frozen by nerves' in historic Wimbledon final rout

Amanda Anisimova said she was "frozen by nerves" as her Wimbledon dream turned into a nightmare as Iga Swiatek romped to a historic 6-0, 6-0 victory in Saturday's final.

Anisimova had enjoyed a fairytale run to her first Grand Slam final just 18 months after returning to the game from a break to help her mental health.

However, she admitted the occasion and the draining nature of a two-week slam played in blistering conditions during a London heatwave had taken its toll in the most one-sided final for 114 years.

"I was a bit frozen there with my nerves. Maybe the last two weeks I got a bit tired or something," said Anisimova who will climb to a career-high seventh in the world thanks to her run at the All England Club.

"It's not how I would have wanted my first Grand Slam final to go.

"I think I was a little bit in shock after, as well. But I told myself, 'I'll definitely come out stronger after this'. That's not an easy thing to go through, losing 6-0, 6-0 in a Grand Slam final.

"If anything, I can look at it as a positive and something I can look at as motivation going forward. Obviously there's a lot of things I need to do to progress."

Anisimova returned to action in January 2024 and has since fought her way back from well outside the world's top 400.

This season has been the best of her career so far -- winning the Qatar Open in February.

The high point of her year came in beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a bruising semi-final on Thursday.

But the 23-year-old said that match had left her so physically exhausted she had been unable to even practice on the eve of the final.

"I didn't practice yesterday. I think that I was just really fatigued," she added.

"I could feel it also in my warm-up this morning. I mean, I had to take a break after every single rally out there in my warm-up.

"I think, if anything, it's my physicality that I need to work on."

Anisimova, though, is determined to use Saturday's scaring experience as a driver to spur her on to her dream of one day becoming a Grand Slam champion.

"It's honestly, like, a fork in the road. It's whatever direction you want to go in," she added.

"I'm going to choose the path of working towards my goals and to try and keep improving, hopefully put myself in more positions and opportunities like today.

"I think that's going to help me reach my goals."