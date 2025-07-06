100 not out: Djokovic marches on at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic recorded his 100th win at Wimbledon with a dominant victory over Serbian Davis Cup team-mate Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday to remain on course for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic said before a ball was struck at the All England Club this year that Wimbledon presented his best chance to surpass the 24 majors won by the long-retired Australian Margaret Court.

A seven-time champion in south-west London, Djokovic is showing he is a credible contender for his first Slam victory since 2023.

The 38-year-old has dropped just 12 games in his last two matches after romping to a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory in just under two hours on court.

Djokovic's 100 wins puts him behind only Roger Federer's 105 victories in the men's game and nine-time winner Martina Navratilova's all-time record of 120.

"Wimbledon is the dream tournament of most of the players. I've been blessed to win here many times and any history I make here at my favourite tournament, I am blessed," said Djokovic, who won his first match at the All England Club 20 years ago.

"I try not to take anything for granted, particularly at this age. Still going strong trying to compete with the young players, trying to do some slides and splits and push myself to the limit."

With his children Stefan, 10, and Tara, seven, watching on, Djokovic was able to celebrate with by pumping his arms in a manner that has become customary over the opening week of the tournament.

"It's a little tradition we have right now, so hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon," added Djokovic as Tara showed off her dance moves from the players' box.

Conserving his energy could prove vital in the second week with Djokovic likely to have to beat both the world's top two players, Jannik Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, if he is to lift the trophy on July 13.

He faces Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.