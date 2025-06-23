Zia Memorial GM Chess to begin on July 4

A grandmaster chess tournament is set to begin in Bangladesh, marking a significant moment in the country's sporting history. The event, titled the Zia Memorial Grandmaster Chess Tournament, honours the memory of the late Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman. This tournament is being organised by Zia's wife, Tasnim Sultana Labony, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Chess Federation.

Zia tragically passed away on July 5 last year after suffering a heart attack during a national competition game. He collapsed over the chessboard and could not be revived despite being rushed to the hospital. To commemorate his legacy, the inaugural edition of the memorial tournament will begin on July 4, the day before the anniversary of his passing, and will continue until July 12. The venue for the event is the BCF headquarters.

The tournament has drawn international interest, with participants from countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Russia. Many of the competitors are former students or close friends of Zia. A prize pool of Tk five lakh has been announced.

The tournament will follow a nine-round Swiss League format. Among the prominent names confirmed to participate are Grandmasters Niaz Murshed and Reefat Bin Sattar. International Master Fahad Rahman will also compete, as will Zia's son, Tahsin Tajwar, along with several of the country's top-ranked players.