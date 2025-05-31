Tony bags gold as Bangladeshi gymnasts continue to impress in Singapore

Bangladeshi gymnasts secured four medals, including a gold, on the second day of the Singapore Open Men's Artistic Gymnastics competition, the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation confirmed today.

Menton Tony clinched the gold medal in the Junior Pommel Horse event, while Prenthoi Mro earned a silver in the Junior Floor event and a bronze in the Junior Rings event. Gymnast Jake Ashikul Islam added to the tally with a silver medal in the Senior Floor event.

"Today, six events -- three each in the senior and junior categories -- were contested. Our gymnasts won four medals, with both Prenthoi and Ashikul Islam narrowly missing out on gold," said federation general secretary Habibur Rahman. He added that another six events, split evenly between the senior and junior categories, are scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

On the opening day of the competition, held on Friday, Bangladeshi gymnasts had already made a strong start by securing three medals, including a team gold.