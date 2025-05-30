More Sports
Sports Reporter
Fri May 30, 2025 11:12 PM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 11:25 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports
More Sports

Gymnasts bag gold in Singapore Open

Fri May 30, 2025 11:12 PM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 11:25 PM
Sports Reporter
Fri May 30, 2025 11:12 PM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 11:25 PM
Photo: STAR

Bangladeshi gymnasts delivered a strong performance at the ongoing Singapore Open Men's Artistic Gymnastics competition, securing one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal today.

The junior team, consisting of Menton Toni Mro, Prethoi Mor, and Uting Wong Marma, clinched the gold medal in the team event, the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's General Secretary, Habibur Rahman, confirmed via phone from Singapore.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the senior category, the team of Razib Chakma, US-based Jake Ashiqul Islam, Wohai Mong Marma, and Rafi Ahmed earned the silver medal in the team event. Prenthoi Mro grabbed bronze in the individual all-around event.   

Related topic:
Singapore Open Men’s Artistic Gymnastics competition
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবাসীদের রেমিট্যান্সেই বাংলাদেশ ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জাতি গঠনে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশকে ধ্বংসাবশেষ থেকে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে প্রবাসীরাই মূল ভূমিকা পালন করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফের বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্য ২০২ রান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে