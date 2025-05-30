Gymnasts bag gold in Singapore Open

Bangladeshi gymnasts delivered a strong performance at the ongoing Singapore Open Men's Artistic Gymnastics competition, securing one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal today.

The junior team, consisting of Menton Toni Mro, Prethoi Mor, and Uting Wong Marma, clinched the gold medal in the team event, the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation's General Secretary, Habibur Rahman, confirmed via phone from Singapore.

In the senior category, the team of Razib Chakma, US-based Jake Ashiqul Islam, Wohai Mong Marma, and Rafi Ahmed earned the silver medal in the team event. Prenthoi Mro grabbed bronze in the individual all-around event.