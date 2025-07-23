Panatonix Tiger Run 2025 set for July 26 at Hatirjheel

More Sports
Panatonix Tiger Run Dhaka 2025 is set to take place in the capital's Hatirjheel on July 26, on the occasion of the international Tiger Day to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the preservation of the Sunderbans.

There are two categories – the 7.5km mini marathon, and the 1km walkathon for kids aged 6-10 years. All those who complete the Tiger Run 2025 will be awarded a certificate and medal, and the winner, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up will be awarded an award certificate and prize money.

The registered participants can collect their kit from Hatirjheel's Amphitheatre from 3:00pm on July 25 to 4:00am on July 26.

The Tiger Run aims to bridge fitness, awareness, and conservation.

