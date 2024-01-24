‘Not even 5 percent’: Papon grossly overestimates federations’ demands

Nazmul Hassan Papon speaks during a meeting at the NSC conference room on January 23, 2023. Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports

Having met with several high officials from respective sports federations on Tuesday, Nazmul Hassan Papon is confident of fulfilling their demands in order to advance the country's sports.

The newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports sat with officials involved with athletics, archery, basketball, carom, swimming, shooting, weightlifting, volleyball federations and national women's sports association.

"Today [Tuesday] I sat with some federations to know their demand, their current position, their budget, and what type of the facilities they are enjoying. Two federations [Shooting and Archery] wanted a [sports] complex and the rest has been about financial requirements," Papon told reporters during a press briefing following the meeting at the National Sports Council (NSC) conference room.

Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sports

"It seems to me that they demanded less than what I expected. It is not even five percent of what I have thought. It seems to me that it is not too hard to meet their demand."

Papon, who has been the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) since 2013, continued, "The financial demand seems to be smaller, especially after working in cricket, but it is not that small either. I know it won't be easy to disburse the funds among them but I believe I can do it.

"Only one thing I told them that I don't know whether I can meet their demands in the next six months.

"However, I will try to incorporate their demands in the next budget after six months. If I can't get it from the government, then I will be trying to manage it from the private sector, so that they can get what they need," the 62-year-old further informed.

Up next, Papon is set for a meeting with the relevant officials of football and hockey federations on Wednesday.