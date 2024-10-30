BCB cancels Papon's directorship
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cancelled the directorship of eleven board directors, including former president Nazmul Hassan Papon, after a meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.
The BCB also accepted the resignations of three directors -- A.M. Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Khaled Mahmud and Md. Enayet Husain Siraj.
The 10 other cancelled directors are: Manzur Kader, A.J.M. Nasir Uddin, Sk. Sohel, Advocate Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed (Titu), Obeid Rashid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Nazib Ahmed.
