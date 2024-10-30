Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:59 PM

Cricket

BCB cancels Papon's directorship

BCB cancels Nazmul Hassan Papon’s directorship

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cancelled the directorship of eleven board directors, including former president Nazmul Hassan Papon, after a meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

The BCB also accepted the resignations of three directors -- A.M. Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Khaled Mahmud and Md. Enayet Husain Siraj.

Papon era ends at BCB

The 10 other cancelled directors are: Manzur Kader, A.J.M. Nasir Uddin, Sk. Sohel, Advocate Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed (Titu), Obeid Rashid Nizam, Gazi Golam Murtoza and Nazib Ahmed. 

Papon’s exit a signal of new era?

 

BCBNazmul Hassan Papon
