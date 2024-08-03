Kobe Bryant locker sells for $2.9 mn at auction

The locker Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his legendary NBA career sold for $2.9 million on Friday in New York, as part of an auction of rare sports memorabilia at Sotheby's.

The price for the Staples Center locker, which Bryant used while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly doubled the $1.5 million it was estimated to fetch.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.

A maintenance worker saved the locker from being discarded in 2018 during renovations of the Staples Center arena, according to Sotheby's. An American collector later acquired the piece.

"Today's price highlights not only Kobe's enduring legacy but also the exceptional nature of this unique item," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables of the sale price achieved after 19 bids.

The sale at Sotheby's also featured memorabilia from sporting icons like Michael Jordan and Reggie Jackson, as well as items from contemporary stars such as Rafael Nadal and Stephen Curry.