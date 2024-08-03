More Sports
AFP, New York
Sat Aug 3, 2024 08:27 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 08:38 AM

Most Viewed

More Sports

Kobe Bryant locker sells for $2.9 mn at auction

AFP, New York
Sat Aug 3, 2024 08:27 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 08:38 AM

The locker Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his legendary NBA career sold for $2.9 million on Friday in New York, as part of an auction of rare sports memorabilia at Sotheby's.

The price for the Staples Center locker, which Bryant used while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, nearly doubled the $1.5 million it was estimated to fetch.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bryant, an 18-time NBA All-Star guard, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash at age 41. He spent his entire NBA career from 1996-2016 with the Lakers.

A maintenance worker saved the locker from being discarded in 2018 during renovations of the Staples Center arena, according to Sotheby's. An American collector later acquired the piece.

"Today's price highlights not only Kobe's enduring legacy but also the exceptional nature of this unique item," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables of the sale price achieved after 19 bids.

The sale at Sotheby's also featured memorabilia from sporting icons like Michael Jordan and Reggie Jackson, as well as items from contemporary stars such as Rafael Nadal and Stephen Curry.

Related topic:
Kobe BryantNBA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NBA: Magic named Lakers' president of basketball operations

7y ago

LeBron delivers on promise, leads Cavs to NBA title

8y ago

Kobe Bryant widow awarded $16M in crash photos lawsuit

1y ago

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sells for $5.8 mn at auction

1y ago

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time points-scoring record

1y ago
|কোটা আন্দোলন

‘ছেলে আমাকে ফোন করে না, আর কোনোদিন করবে না…’

‘কীভাবে নিজের মনকে বুঝাই, ছেলে হারিয়ে কীভাবে বাঁচব?’

৮ মিনিট আগে
|সাক্ষাৎকার

আমি মর্মাহত এবং বাকরুদ্ধ: সিরাজুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification