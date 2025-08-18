Hockey players in high spirits after Asia Cup lifeline
Bangladesh national team hockey players share a jolly moment as they walk off the athletics track after completing a yo-yo fitness test at the National Stadium in Dhaka yesterday. Bangladesh, who had initially failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, received confirmation on the same day that they will feature in the tournament in Bihar, India, from August 28, replacing Pakistan who withdrew over security concerns. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
