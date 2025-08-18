More Sports
Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:49 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports
More Sports

Hockey players in high spirits after Asia Cup lifeline

Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:49 PM
Star Sports Desk
Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:05 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 10:49 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh national team hockey players share a jolly moment as they walk off the athletics track after completing a yo-yo fitness test at the National Stadium in Dhaka yesterday. Bangladesh, who had initially failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, received confirmation on the same day that they will feature in the tournament in Bihar, India, from August 28, replacing Pakistan who withdrew over security concerns. Photo: Firoz Ahmed 

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
2025 Men's Hockey Asia CupBangladesh national hockey team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Tk 400 to Tk 500 allowance is disappointing', Mamun urges basic changes in hockey

6m ago

Bangladesh likely to play in hockey’s Asia Cup

3w ago

Bangladesh off to a flying start in AHF Cup

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নাফ নদীর পাড়ে কয়েকশ রোহিঙ্গা, বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশে বাধা

রাখাইনে আরাকান আর্মি ও সশস্ত্র রোহিঙ্গা গোষ্ঠীগুলোর মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ চলছে।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ডাকসু নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র সংগ্রহ-জমার সময় বাড়ল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে