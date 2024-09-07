Grief and financial strain test Tahsin Zia's dream

It was once a different world for the father-son duo of GM Ziaur Rahman and FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, who happily travelled the globe together to participate in various chess tournaments.

Tahsin was initially reluctant to learn the intricacies of chess from his father, but his interest grew during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when, confined to the house, he spent a great deal of time learning from his renowned father.

As a result, the duo proudly represented the red and green flag, making history as Bangladesh's first father-son team to compete in the 44th Chess Olympiad, held in India in 2022. That same year, Tahsin achieved the title of FIDE Master.

The 19-year-old chess prodigy is now aiming to secure the title of International Master, having already earned one of the three necessary IM norms, thanks to the relentless efforts of his father, who always aspired to guide his only son along his own successful path, despite knowing the financial uncertainties ahead.

However, everything changed Tahsin after the tragic death of his father, who breathed his last on the chessboard during the 12th round of the National Chess Championship on July 5.

The top five finishers of the National Chess Championship were set to represent Bangladesh in the 45th Chess Olympiad, starting on 10 September in Hungary. Zia had occupied joint-fourth position overall, despite missing two rounds. Eventually, his untimely passing opened the door for his son Tahsin, who finished sixth, to represent Bangladesh for the second time in a row at the Chess Olympiad, alongside FM Manon Reza Neer, IM Fahad Rahman, GM Enamul Hossain Razib, and GM Niaz Murshed. Initially, Zia and Tahsin had planned to represent Bangladesh together for a second consecutive time.

In pursuit of helping Tahsin achieve the highest titles in chess, Zia had always managed to secure funding or sponsors for Tahsin's participation in international tournaments. Last year, they competed in four international tournaments in Greece and the United Arab Emirates during July and August.

It has been two months since Zia's passing, and Tahsin is still struggling to recover from the shock, though he is trying to focus on the upcoming Chess Olympiad as well as three more international tournaments in Budapest.

"His father was Tahsin's best friend, and Tahsin is still in shock, often visiting Zia's grave. He told me he talks to his father, saying he still has many things left to discuss with him because theirs was a very special relationship," Tahsin's mother, Tasmin Sultana, told The Daily Star on Thursday, adding that Indian GMs have been helping Tahsin prepare online for the Chess Olympiad over the last three weeks.

"You all know that a lot of money is needed to participate in GM or IM chess tournaments abroad, for entry fees, airfare, accommodation, food, etc. Zia always managed the funds for himself and Tahsin by playing in domestic and international tournaments or finding sponsors," said Sultana, who accompanied Zia and Tahsin to every tournament, both at home and abroad, and will do so in four upcoming international tournaments.

"Without Zia, I am now in deep water trying to manage funds for the family and Tahsin, as my son wishes to fulfil his father's dream of becoming a Grandmaster," Sultana continued.

"The Bangladesh Chess Federation is funding his participation in the Chess Olympiad, but he still needs nearly Tk 1.5 lakh out of an estimated budget of Tk 3 lakh to ensure he can compete in the three additional international tournaments beyond the Olympiad.

"You all know Zia ran his family by playing chess and providing chess training, so he could hardly save anything for us. After Zia's death, the federation, sponsors, and individuals promised to raise Tk 1 crore for a deposit scheme, but that promise has not been fulfilled.

"I am struggling to support the family, and Tahsin also needs financial assistance to continue his A-Level studies. I don't know how I will be able to give him the support he needs to become a Grandmaster without help from others," she said, urging the government, federation, and sponsors to step in for the sake of the country's greatest chess player, GM Ziaur Rahman.