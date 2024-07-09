‘A terrible loss to humanity’: Global chess community reacts to GM Zia’s sudden passing

Bangladesh's GM Ziaur Rahman [R]. The left picture is of a younger Zia, likely captured around the early 90s, courtesy of Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly. Photo: X Indian chess grandmaster

The global chess community had quickly reacted to the sudden demise of Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman on Friday evening, pouring in tributes for Bangladesh's most decorated chess player.

Zia, the second player from Bangladesh to earn the GM title, suffered a stroke during his 12th-round game at the Bangladesh Chess Championship—a competition he had won 15 times. The 50-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared that his pulse had already been lost.

His unexpected death has shocked the chess world. Indian GM Surya Shekar Ganguly called Zia "an amazing human being, full of positive vibes," while FIDE CEO GM Emil Sutovsky expressed his condolences, writing on X, "Tragic news about the passing of GM Ziaur Rahman. The strongest Bangladeshi player for decades, he was just 50, and the news is just shocking. His smile and mild manners made Ziaur popular East and West—he wasn't just a nice person, but a superb player (2570 at his best). He will be missed."

This was the first time I met GM Ziaur Rahman. An amazing human being, with full of positive vibes. Zia Bhai gave me so many useful tips throughout my career. It is deeply shocking to hear his demise. I will forever cherish all our beautiful memories. Rest in Peace Zia Bhai pic.twitter.com/lrFLU6yp9h — Surya Sekhar Ganguly (@suryachess64) July 5, 2024

Indian GM Srinath Narayanan also shared his grief on X, stating, "A terrible loss to the chess community and to humanity. He was such a nice person. So young, so unexpected."

'May his legacy inspire'

Zia earned his IM title in 1993 and his GM title in 2002, achieving his peak rating of 2570 in October 2005. He won numerous open tournaments across Asia, cementing his legacy in the chess world. He represented Bangladesh in the Chess Olympiad 17 times, including one online event, and notably drew against current world number one GM Magnus Carlsen with the White pieces in 2008.

All India Chess Federation President Nitin Narang wrote, "He was a well-respected and frequent competitor in Indian tournaments. May his legacy inspire future generations."

In 2022, Zia and his son, FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia, made history as the first father-son duo to compete on the same team in a Chess Olympiad. Chess promoter and journalist David Llada recalled on X, "I will always remember how proud he was when, in 2022, he was joined in the national team by his son, Tahsin Tajwar Zia."

During the fateful game, Zia was in a strong position against fellow GM Enamul Hossain, with the game halted on move 25. He was in contention for his 16th title, trailing behind FM Reja Neer Manon, who eventually claimed the top prize.

Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed "profound shock and sorrow," describing Rahman's death as "an irreparable loss to sports."

The tributes from around the world stand as a testament to GM Ziaur Rahman's enduring legacy. While his sudden departure leaves a void, his memory will undoubtedly live on through the lives he touched and the future champions he inspired.