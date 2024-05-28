More Sports
Sports Reporter
Tue May 28, 2024 10:01 PM
Last update on: Tue May 28, 2024 10:05 PM

Gerhard to be appointed as technical director of BHF 

Sports Reporter
Tue May 28, 2024 10:01 PM Last update on: Tue May 28, 2024 10:05 PM

German coach Peter Gerhard Rach is set to become the Technical Director of the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), confirmed a press release on Tuesday. 

BHF will hold a press meet tomorrow with the German who is no stranger to the country's hockey system.

Gerhard will work with the national team as well as the age-group sides. He served as the director of the Coaching Staff of BHF in 2009 before becoming the head coach of the national team with whom he won a bronze medal in the 2010 South Asian Games held in Dhaka.

Gerhard also coached Mohammedan SC in 2012 and Dhaka led Mariner Youngs Club to the title in the 2016 season of the Dhaka Premier Hockey League.
 

