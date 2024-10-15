FIA Motorsport Games 2024: Bangladesh gears up for greater challenge

Bangladesh is set to make its second appearance at the fast-approaching FIA Motorsport Games, which will be held from October 23 to October 27 in Spain.

This global event brings together athletes from around the world in a showcase of motorsport disciplines, ranging from circuit racing to karting and Esports. The 2024 edition promises to be the largest yet, with 26 categories, including ten new ones.

For Bangladesh, the journey began in 2022 when they made their debut in the Esports category with Arhaam Rahaman. This year, the South Asian nation expands its presence significantly, entering four separate categories: Karting Endurance, Auto Slalom, Esports, and Touring Car.

Arhaam will now lead the team in Karting Endurance, joined by talented handball player Aiman Sadat Sayad Islam and Kashfia Motaleb, one of country's top female Esports athletes.

Arhaam and Kashfia will also compete in Auto Slalom, while Rahul Chakraborty and Fahaad Gaffoor represent Bangladesh in Esports GT and Esports F4, respectively. In Touring Car, Avik Anwar will carry the nation's hopes as the sole entrant.