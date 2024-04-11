A different kind of Eid for hockey league players

Players featuring in the ongoing Premier Division Hockey League are set to experience a different kind of Eid this time around, with many having to celebrate the joyous occasion away from their kin and others having a shortened holiday period.

But that has not dampened the mood of the players who are getting to play in the country's top-flight league after it resumed following a long 27-month gap.

The Super Six phase of the competition has been halted for four days due to Eid-ul-Fitr, and except for defending champions Dhaka Mariner Youngs Club, three other title contenders -- Mohammedan, Abahani, and Usha KC -- released their players for two to four days to celebrate with their families as the league will resume on April 14.

Mariners had their last training session on Wednesday afternoon and will enjoy a two-day break at the club tent instead of with family members like players of the three other top clubs.

The Mariners players, who performed their Eid prayer together in the morning, received new clothes -- Eid gifts -- from the team management. They will join the camp tomorrow. Mohammedan, Abahani, and Usha players are also scheduled to join their respective teams on the same day.

"You know, athletes have to sacrifice a lot as their circumstances are a bit different than other people. This time, even though we will be celebrating Eid with our families, our hearts will remain on the field with a focus on improving our position in the points table," said Abahani midfielder Naim Uddin, who is spending the Eid day with his parents in Old Dhaka.

Mariners and former national team forward Mainul Islam Koushik also echoed a similar sentiment as Naim.

"As a professional player, we emphasise more on the league matches than celebrating Eid, especially when the two collide. However, it adds to our happiness when we get to celebrate Eid with our families and parents," Koushik said.

Koushik and his Mariners' teammates are not getting to enjoy an Eid vacation but aren't behind when it comes to bringing smiles to their near and dear ones by providing Eid gifts.

"We, who once played the national team and are now playing for big clubs, are getting good payments from the clubs. We try to buy necessary things for the family members ahead of Eid. But that is not the case for many players who receive a token payment, and it is really painful," added Koushik, who will not be able to travel to Faridpur to his parents like he usually does during Eid.

Meanwhile, Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, who plays for Mohammedan and the national team, is getting to celebrate this Eid with his family but the forward is no stranger to the notion of spending Eid holidays away from home.

"In the last 10 years, we celebrated Eid amid the league in 2012, 2014, 2016, and this time. In 2020, I also offered Eid prayer after participating in the national team practice session in the morning. I have lost count as to how many Eids I was away from my family," he said.

Jimmy opined that the Bangladesh Hockey Federation could have started the Super Six stage after the Eid vacation, but admitted that this is something that professional players must contend with.

"Eid is for everyone and we players have to manage it to celebrate. Look, I wasn't able to accompany my family members during the Ramadan. Even I was not able to go shopping with them ahead of Eid and I had to accept it as a professional player," Jimmy added.

In this short break, Jimmy, however, will have the satisfaction of Mohammedan being four points clear of Abahani, Mariners, and Usha in the points table, and the forward wants nothing more than to keep up the momentum and regain the prestigious league title once the league resumes on Sunday.