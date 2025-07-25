BTTF readies full-strength squad after selection standoff

After resolving a dispute with players over selection criteria, the Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) has submitted late entries to ensure the country's top paddlers participate in the South Asian Regional Championship 2025.

A squad of eight players -- four men and four women -- is set to depart for Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 28. The regional event, featuring only team competitions, will be held from July 30-31. Bangladesh will compete alongside India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with only the champions earning a spot at the World Championships in London in April next year.

While preparations began in late May with 16 men and 16 women in camp, training was disrupted due to disagreements over selection methods. Players opposed trials in favour of the usual ranking-based approach -- how the BTTF usually selects teams for ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) events -- which relies on results from the Federation Cup, National League, and two ranking tournaments.

However, in cases like the SA Games, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, and Asian Games, selection trials are the norm. This time, though, with the Federation Cup last held in 2021 and the league in 2023, the board insisted on trials to assess current form.

"We had initially planned not to send the team for disciplinary reasons," said BTTF general secretary Captain Maksud Ahmed Sonet told The Daily Star.

"But the players now understand why trials were necessary. Plus, we've seen improvement in camp, and this tournament is a good chance to evaluate them."

Men's team coach Syed Mahmuduzzaman Shahed is targeting second place in both categories, acknowledging India's dominance but hopeful of success against the rest. "India are stronger than us, no doubt," he told The Daily Star while conducting training at the Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

"But we've beaten teams like Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan before, and I believe we have a 50–50 chance against them."

Women's player Sonam Sultana Soma admitted the early training lacked intensity due to the dispute, but said the team is now fully focused.

"We didn't agree with the trial system, but preparations are serious now. We'll give our best even if the outcome is uncertain," she said, adding that the experience will help in next year's SA Games.

Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy, who had been juggling camp and exams, said: "I'm trying to recover quickly and contribute. Against teams other than India, the margins have always been narrow. We're capable of beating them."

Ramhim Lian Bawm also pointed out time constraints due to academic commitments but is giving full effort in camp. "I'm not sure who else is competing yet, but other than India, I'd say our chances are 60–40."