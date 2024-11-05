More Sports
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 08:17 PM

Barcelona to replace flood-hit Valencia for MotoGP finale

PHOTO: AFP

Barcelona will host the final race of the MotoGP season next week in place of flood-hit Valencia, organisers Dorna announced on Tuesday.

"MotoGP can now confirm the 2024 curtain closer will be held in Barcelona," Dorna said of the November 15-17 race.

"We will return to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where the world championship will be decided, on the original dates of the season finale, in solidarity with the Community of Valencia."

The title will go down to the wire with Spanish championship leader Jorge Martin 24 points ahead of Italian two-time defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Riders requested to race at a venue other than Valencia out of respect for the victims of the worst natural disaster in Spain's recent history.

Barcelona also hosted the Catalunya MotoGP in May where Bagnaia powered to victory ahead of Martin.

MotoGP
