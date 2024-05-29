Bangladesh make it three in three in Bangabandhu Kabaddi

Hosts Bangladesh notched up three wins in three matches in the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament following their third straight victory – a comfortable 59-19 points victory against Indonesia -- in their Group A match at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

Bangladesh, who led the first half 36-2, dominated throughout the game. The Men in Red and Green have two matches left in the group stage against Poland and Nepal on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Raider Mizanur Rahman was named the man of the match for the second game in a row after securing 18 points from raids.

"All of our teammates gave their best today for winning the match because we are determined to keep the trophy at home. It was also the outcome of team effort and we are looking forward to winning the trophy without losing any matches," said Mizanur.