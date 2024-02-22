Bangladesh set up two finals against India in Asia Cup Archery

Bangladesh Recurve men's team and Recurve mixed team defeated teams from Uzbekistan in the semifinals of the 2024 Asia Cup Stage-1 in Iraq on Thursday, setting up finals against India.

After getting a bye in the quarterfinal, the men's recurve team comprising of Sagor Islam, Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Abdur Rahman Alif handed Uzbekistan a 5-1 defeat in the semifinal to set up a final against India on Sunday.

In the recurve mixed event, Sagor and Diya Siddique beat the Pakistan team in the quarterfinal in a tie-breaker after a 4-4 draw. The Bangladeshi archers won the tie-breaker 17-15.

The duo then defeated Uzbekistan by 5-3 set points in the semifinal. They will face India in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Recurve women's team suffered a 3-5 defeat to Uzbekistan in the semifinal and will play the bronze medal deciding match against Iraq on Sunday.