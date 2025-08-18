Bangladesh replace Pakistan in Asia Cup Hockey

Bangladesh will compete in the upcoming AHF Asia Cup hockey in place of Pakistan, who have refused to travel to host nation India, citing security concerns.

The eight-team tournament is set to begin in Rajgir, India on August 29 and will conclude on September 7.

Bangladesh were set to miss the Asia Cup this year for the first time since the tournament began in 1982, after failing to reach the final of the AHF Cup, the qualification tournament for the Asia Cup, where they finished third.

There were rumours swirling around that Pakistan may withdraw from the event due to the geopolitical tensions between the nations, and those whispers have turned out to be true.

Owing to finishing third in the AHF Cup, Bangladesh were the next in line and were duly invited Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to take part.

"The AHF has officially invited Bangladesh for the Asia Cup 2025, set to take place in India. The Bangladesh hockey team will take part in the Asia Cup, inshallah," said Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) general secretary Lt Col (retd) Riazul Hasan.

Anticipating an invitation, the BHF has been running a camp for the Bangladesh men's hockey team players at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in the capital since August 14.