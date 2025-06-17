Archer Alif reaches Asia Cup final in Singapore

Bangladeshi archer Abdur Rahman Alif reached the final of men's recurve individual event in the 2025 Asian Cup Stage-II tournament, beating Pin An Chen of Chinese Tai[pei by 6-4 set points in the semifinal.

Alif won the keenly-contested semifinal match by a single point (28-27). The Bangladeshi archer had lost the first set 10-9 but he drew the second set 9-9. Alif then took the third set 10-8 to clinch the final berth.

The 19-year-old, who previously beat Tai-Yen Liu of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, will square off against Gakuto Miyata of Japan in the final on Friday.

Alif, ranked 42nd in recurve men's world ranking, will be the second man from Bangladesh to compete for a gold medal in Asia Cup after Ruman Sana had won the gold previously for the country.