More Sports
Star Sports Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:46 PM

Most Viewed

More Sports
More Sports

Archer Alif reaches Asia Cup final in Singapore

Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:46 PM
Star Sports Report
Tue Jun 17, 2025 03:02 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 09:46 PM

Bangladeshi archer Abdur Rahman Alif reached the final of men's recurve individual event in the 2025 Asian Cup Stage-II tournament, beating Pin An Chen of Chinese Tai[pei by 6-4 set points in the semifinal.

Alif won the keenly-contested semifinal match by a single point (28-27). The Bangladeshi archer had lost the first set 10-9 but he drew the second set 9-9. Alif then took the third set 10-8 to clinch the final berth. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 19-year-old, who previously beat Tai-Yen Liu of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, will square off against Gakuto Miyata of Japan in the final on Friday. 

Alif, ranked 42nd in recurve men's world ranking, will be the second man from Bangladesh to compete for a gold medal in Asia Cup after Ruman Sana had won the gold previously for the country.   

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

খামেনিকে এখনই ‘হত্যা’ নয়: ট্রাম্প

তারা 'তাৎক্ষণিকভাবে শহর খালি করা' বলতে কী বোঝাতে চান? এটা কি আদৌ সম্ভব?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরানের পরমাণু স্থাপনায় ইসরায়েলি হামলা, তেজস্ক্রিয় বিকিরণ কি আসন্ন?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে