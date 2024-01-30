3rd Crown Cement Cup Golf Tournament 2024 held 

The 3rd Crown Cement Cup Golf Tournament 2024 was held at the Army Golf Club in Dhaka from 24th January to 27th January.

Eight-hundred and thirty-four golfers participated in the tournament from all clubs across the country, including army personnel, and government officials.

General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army and Chief Patron of Army Golf Club attended the Prize Distribution Ceremony as chief guest on the final day of the tournament on 27th January along with Major General Khan Firoz Ahmed, osp, ndc, afwc, psc President, Army Golf Club, who was the event's special guest.

Chairman of Crown Cement PLC Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Vice Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir, Managing Director Mollah Mohammad Majnu and Director Md Almas Shimul also were present.

