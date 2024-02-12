Golfer Siddikur’s Oman participation in limbo over visa issue

Bangladesh's premier golfer Siddikur Rahman is in a quandary over his participation in the International Series in Oman due to non-issuance of his visa for the gulf nation.

The two-time Asian Tour winner, who is currently in Malaysia to participate in the season-opening IRS Prima Malaysian Open from February 15, expressed his frustration regarding the visa issue over a phone call with The Daily Star.

Siddikur has, through the Asian Tour, twice applied for the Oman visa in Dhaka, but received no response from the embassy, he informed. The two-million-dollar International Series in Oman will kick off on February 22.

"This is really frustrating for me," Siddikur said. "I have my tickets booked for February 18. If I don't get the visa, I will lose 4000 dollars, which is not a small amount. And furthermore I will miss the opportunity to participate in an important event."

It may be mentioned that Oman suspended issuance of new visas for Bangladeshis across all categories in late October.

Siddikur, however, said this is not the first time that he has faced such issues. He had his hotel bookings and air tickets confirmed for a tournament in Qatar last year, but eventually was declined visa into the kingdom.

"I have been facing visa issues all my golfing career. It is a big hassle for me to go from embassy to embassy for visas, given the hectic schedule of international golf. The latest issue is very frustrating for me as a tournament participation entails a lot of preparation -- physical, mental and financial. I am not a regular citizen as I represent the country all over the world," Siddikur said, urging authorities in Bangladesh to take steps so that he can participate in the International Series in Oman.