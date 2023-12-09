Golf
Star Sports Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 06:13 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 06:17 PM

Most Viewed

Golf

9th Dhaka Bank Victory Day Cup Golf Tournament held

Star Sports Report
Sat Dec 9, 2023 06:13 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 06:17 PM
Photo: Dhaka Bank

The 9th Dhaka Bank Victory Day Cup Golf Tournament concluded at the Army Golf Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the bank and Major General Md. Moin Khan, President of Army Golf Club as the chief guest on Friday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Among others, Brigadier General Syed Ahmed Ali, CEO of Army Golf Club, Col Imtiaz Mahmud, Member Secretary of the club and other dignitaries and high officials were present in the inauguration ceremony.

However, the tee-off of the event took place two days previously.

The tournament is held in five categories for amateur golfers. The categories are – senior, junior, regular, ladies and veteran. According to the Army Golf Club, approximately 780 golfers will participate in the tournament. Foreign players have also participated in this tournament.

Related topic:
Dhaka bankVictory Day Golf Tournament
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh High Court

Tk 22cr scam: Dhaka Bank’s Dhanmondi branch vice president denied bail

Money Embezzlement in Bangladesh

Dhaka Bank official held for embezzling Tk 7.8 crore

Abbas’ removal from Dhaka Bank political vengeance: BNP

Dhaka Bank’s profit jumps 31% in Q2

Dhaka Bank’s profit jumps 31% in Q2

Hyundai buyers to get auto loans in three days: Fair Group

Hyundai buyers to get auto loans in three days: Fair Group

গরিব মানুষ
|অর্থনীতি

করোনা-পরবর্তী মূল্যস্ফীতিতে সাড়ে ২৭ লাখ মানুষ গরিব হয়েছে

খানার আয় ও ব্যয় জরিপ (এইচআইইএস) ২০২২ সালের তথ্য অনুসারে, জাতীয় পর্যায়ে দেশের দারিদ্র্যের হার ১৮ দশমিক সাত শতাংশ। এটি গ্রামাঞ্চলে ২০ দশমিক পাঁচ শতাংশ ও শহরাঞ্চলে ১৪ দশমিক সাত শতাংশ।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নভেম্বরে সড়কে ৫৪১ দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৪৬৭, আহত ৬৭২

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification