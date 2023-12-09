9th Dhaka Bank Victory Day Cup Golf Tournament held

The 9th Dhaka Bank Victory Day Cup Golf Tournament concluded at the Army Golf Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the bank and Major General Md. Moin Khan, President of Army Golf Club as the chief guest on Friday.

Among others, Brigadier General Syed Ahmed Ali, CEO of Army Golf Club, Col Imtiaz Mahmud, Member Secretary of the club and other dignitaries and high officials were present in the inauguration ceremony.

However, the tee-off of the event took place two days previously.

The tournament is held in five categories for amateur golfers. The categories are – senior, junior, regular, ladies and veteran. According to the Army Golf Club, approximately 780 golfers will participate in the tournament. Foreign players have also participated in this tournament.