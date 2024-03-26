10-year-old ‘Messi of Chess’ beats Magnus Carlsen

World's number one chess player Magnus Carlsen lost to Argentina's 10-year-old chess sensation Faustino Oro in a game held at the 2024 Bullet Brawl.

Oro, who is being called the 'Messi of chess' for his immense talent, defeated the five-time World Chess Champion in 48 moves.

"I'm very happy. It's amazing for me because I had never faced [Carlsen]," said Oro after the game on Saturday.

The tournament was played in "bullet chess" format, where each player gets one minute on the clock and no time increments per move. Players were paired during a two-hour event, with games streamed online, and the one with the most points wins.

Oro finished 21st overall in the tournament and Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura emerged victorious. Jose Martinez from México finished second while Daniel Naroditsky was third.

In 2023, Oro became the youngest player to achieve the International Master norm. That year he also debuted in the World Rapid Chess Championship 2023, where he finished with three wins, two ties, and eight defeats.

He's currently ranked as the best under-11 player in the International Chess Federation rankings with an ELO rating of 2330.