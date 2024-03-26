Chess
Star Sports Desk
Tue Mar 26, 2024 02:13 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:19 PM

Most Viewed

Chess

10-year-old ‘Messi of Chess’ beats Magnus Carlsen

Star Sports Desk
Tue Mar 26, 2024 02:13 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 03:19 PM
Faustino Oro, Magnus Carlsen
Faustino Oro and Magnus Carlsen. Photo: Instagram

World's number one chess player Magnus Carlsen lost to Argentina's 10-year-old chess sensation Faustino Oro in a game held at the 2024 Bullet Brawl.

Oro, who is being called the 'Messi of chess' for his immense talent, defeated the five-time World Chess Champion in 48 moves.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I'm very happy. It's amazing for me because I had never faced [Carlsen]," said Oro after the game on Saturday.

The tournament was played in "bullet chess" format, where each player gets one minute on the clock and no time increments per move. Players were paired during a two-hour event, with games streamed online, and the one with the most points wins.

Oro finished 21st overall in the tournament and Grand Master Hikaru Nakamura emerged victorious. Jose Martinez from México finished second while Daniel Naroditsky was third.

In 2023, Oro became the youngest player to achieve the International Master norm. That year he also debuted in the World Rapid Chess Championship 2023, where he finished with three wins, two ties, and eight defeats.

He's currently ranked as the best under-11 player in the International Chess Federation rankings with an ELO rating of 2330.

Related topic:
chessMagnus CarlsenMessi of ChessChess prodigy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Carlsen-Niemann

Magnus Carlsen accuses Niemann of recent cheating

India gripped as teen chess prodigy prepares to take on Magnus Carlsen for world title

Bangladesh’s Shak Dart becomes runners-up at International Online Case Competition

Chess champion Carlsen quits game amid cheating allegations

Russia adds chess legend Kasparov to 'extremist' list

2w ago
|ইতিহাস

স্বাধীনতার পথে উত্তপ্ত ষাটের দশক

ইনার গ্রুপ, ইস্ট বেঙ্গল লিবারেশন ফ্রন্ট, অপূর্ব সংসদ ছাড়াও ষাটের দশকের শুরুতেই স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশ গঠনের পক্ষে প্রচারণার জন্য ছাত্রলীগের অভ্যন্তরে গোপনে গঠিত হয় স্বাধীন বাংলা বিপ্লবী পরিষদ নামে একটি...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার দেশাত্মবোধক গানে নাচলো ‘মানব-পুতুল’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification