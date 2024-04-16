Football
Stars Sports Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024 04:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 16, 2024 04:49 PM

Football

Xavi could continue as Barca coach, insists Laporta

Stars Sports Desk
Tue Apr 16, 2024
Joan Laporta, Xavi
Barcelona president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains adamant that their head coach Xavi could stay on with the side in the following season despite the Spaniard's recent "won't change my mind" statement.

Xavi announced his intention to depart at the end of the season in January. Since that announcement, Barcelona's performance has picked up as they enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten streak, which has triggered efforts from the Barcelona hierarchy to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

However, in a press conference ahead of Barcelona's match against Cadiz last weekend, Xavi reiterated his stance, saying, "I will not change my mind."

Despite that, Laporta remains undeterred and claims that discussions about Xavi's future will take place at the end of the season with everything remaining "open".

"We will discuss this issue at the end of the season. He [Xavi] is doing very well. He expressed himself in the sense in which he expressed himself, I understand that everything is open and everything is revisable," Mundo Deportivo quoted Laporta.

"I understood that there have been circumstances that led him to do what he did. But at the end of the season, we will talk. There is time to talk about it."

footballBarcelonaXaviJoan Laporta
