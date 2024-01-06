Who is Dorival Jr, the man tipped to take over Brazil job?

Sao Paulo FC coach Dorival Jr is being considered to take charge of the Brazilian national team after former interim manager Fernando Diniz was relieved of his duties on Saturday.

Diniz, who was appointed on an interim basis, had a one-year contract but led Brazil for six games in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, with three defeats, one draw and two wins. He combined his work with Fluminense, the club with which he won the Copa Libertadores last year.

Dorival, 61, has more than 22 years of coaching experience having managed more than 10 clubs, all Brazilian, in his career so far, including the likes of Santos, Flamengo, and Athletico Mineiro.

The former Palmeiras player never won a league title as manager but has three Brazilian Cups to his name that he won with his current club Sao Paulo FC, and previously with Flamengo and Santos FC in 2021-22 and 2009-10 seasons respectively.

In the 596 matches he has managed so far, Dorival has won 279, giving him a win percentage of 47 per cent. He has drawn 143 and lost 174. Of those 596 career matches, 439 have come in the top flight of Brazilian football.

Over the years, Dorival has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation.