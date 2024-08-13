West Ham sign Wan-Bissaka from Man Utd 

Football
Football

Photo: West Ham United

West Ham United have signed Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a seven-year deal, the London club announced earlier on Tuesday. 

The 26-year-old has signed for the Hammers for a reported fee of £15m.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Manchester United in a £50m move in 2019 and scored two goals in 190 appearances for the Red Devils.

The defender becomes the Hammers' seventh signing of the summer, joining Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez in moving to London Stadium.

"It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham - I'm excited and happy to be here," said Wan-Bissaka.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there.

"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad."
 

