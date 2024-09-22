Wasteful U-17s held by Maldives

Bangladesh wasted numerous scoring chances in a 1-1 draw against Maldives in their second and last group match of the SAFF U-17 Championship, jeopardising their chances of reaching the semifinals from the two-team group, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Sunday.

Mohamed Ilan Iman of Maldives cancelled out Murshed Ali's 49th-minute strike in the 79th minute from a counter attack to put Bangladesh on the verge of elimination from the championship.

Coming back off a 1-0 defeat against India in the tournament opener, Bangladesh needed a victory to stay in the race for the last four, instead the boys in red and green will now have to wait for the outcome of final Group A match between Maldives and India to learn their fate.

If Maldives can secure a point against India, then they will advance to the semifinals along with India but a 2-0 win for India will see Saiful Bari Titu's charges to the last-four battle.

Bangladesh did almost everything right, setting up copious chances to score but when it came to putting the ball at the back of the net, they were so wasteful that the coach was left fuming at the players throughout the game.

Bangladesh were unlucky on one occasion, though, with the referee harshly disallowing a goal in the second half while one shot came off the crossbar. The rest was a one-way traffic ending in missed chances.