United in action as Premier League kicks off

Manchester United kick-off the 2024/25 Premier League season at home to Fulham on Friday as United boss Erik ten Hag looks to make the best use of another year at the helm.

Ten Hag failed to capitalise on the assured strides he had made in his first season at United and looked likely to be sacked after the end of last season before an impressive 2-1 FA Cup win over Manchester City gave the Dutch coach a lifeline.

The Dutchman has been backed by United's new football operations hierarchy, led by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, and was handed a contract extension to 2026.

Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have arrived to strengthen Ten Hag's squad for around £150 million.

But after finishing eighth last season -- United's worst-ever Premier League finish -- Ten Hag needs a fast start to the new campaign to dispel doubts he is the man to lead the club forward.

Fulham won at Old Trafford for the first time in 20 years in February.

Any repeat on Friday will have United fans fearing another season to forget.

Injuries have yet again started to haunt United, with left-back Luke Shaw being the latest name added to the list of forced absentees ahead of their league opener. Meanwhile, Yoro is set to return to action in about three months following successful surgery on his foot injury. This adds to United's defensive worries, which were one of the main concerns last season.

United faced the second most shots (667) of all top-flight teams in 2023-24, with only rock-bottom Sheffield United (678) – widely considered one of the worst sides in Premier League history – conceding more.

New signings De Ligt and Mazraoui might have to start from the onset and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who arrived late to training following the competition of his Copa America duties, may also start.

At the attacking front, United have several big names ready to go but quite a few of them are on a mission to rescue their United careers at United. Exhibit A in this regard is Marcus Rashford who failed to build on his best individual season and is back in the corner where he finds the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are trying to rediscover their form and fighting for their futures at the club.