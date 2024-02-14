Under-fire Bayern turn focus to Lazio

Stung by a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich head to Lazio on Wednesday knowing only a deep run in Europe will salvage their season.

Thomas Tuchel's side were humbled by an outstanding Leverkusen on Saturday and are now five clear in the league and remain unbeaten after 31 games in all competitions.

A poor showing against Lazio, who sit eighth in the Serie A table, could push Tuchel closer to an unthinkable exit, less than a year after joining the German champions.

With 13 games remaining, Bayern could still bridge the five-point gap -- particularly given Leverkusen's reputation for second-place finishes -- but it was the manner of the defeat which was most troubling.

Despite Tuchel's previous success, the highlight of which was winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, he has failed to put his stamp on a Bayern side too often reliant on individuals.

Already eliminated in the German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken, Bayern are looking down the barrel of a first trophyless season since 2012.

That this should happen after the famously trophyless Harry Kane arrived at the club has not been lost on football pundits on either side of the pond, who asked if the England captain was jinxed.

Bayern would however be in a far worse position without their 100-million-euro ($108 million) striker, who has scored 28 goals in 28 matches in all competitions this season.

PSG host Real Sociedad

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain host Real Sociedad on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a third straight exit from the competition in the first knock-out round.

PSG are still waiting to lift the European Cup for the first time, despite reaching the knock-out phase in 12 consecutive seasons under their Qatari owners.

The reigning French champions appear set to comfortably defend their league title, sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Nice at the top of the table.

PSG edged through their Champions League group as runners-up behind Borussia Dortmund, and are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions since a loss to AC Milan in November.

PSG avoided Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City, who have each knocked them out over the past three seasons, in the last-16 draw despite failing to win Group F.

But Marco Asensio, one of the players of the season, warned his teammates to avoid any complacency against Real Sociedad, who have not reached the quarter-finals since 1983.

"The matches will be difficult," said Asensio. "La Real is a team that I know well, they play very good football, very effective...

"It will be a complicated two-legged tie, but we will do our best to try to beat them and qualify."