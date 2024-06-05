Mbappe says 'people made me unhappy' at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe leaves the pitch after losing the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe said on Tuesday "things and people made me unhappy" at Paris Saint-Germain before he signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club.

France's Mbappe, 25, will join the La Liga champions for next season in a long-rumoured move having spent seven campaigns in the French capital.

During PSG's tour of Japan and South Korea last summer, the club's management threatened to ban Mbappe from playing after he had told them he was planning on leaving the Parc des Princes this year.

"I was told that, I was made to understand that, I was spoken to violently," Mbappe told reporters ahead of Les Bleus' friendly with Luxembourg on Wednesday.

"At PSG I wasn't unhappy, that would be biting the hand that feeds you, and spitting in the face of all the people who defended me, but things and people made me unhappy," he added.

Mbappe left PSG at the end of the season having lifted the Ligue 1 title and the French Cup under Spanish coach Luis Enrique and advisor Luis Campos, who he also worked under while playing for Monaco.

Despite the domestic success he failed to guide his hometown club to a Champions League crown, a major ambition for Qatari-owned PSG and their president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

"The people who saved me are Luis Enrique and Luis Campos," Mbappe said.

"Without them I would not have put a foot on the field again."

Madrid announced Mbappe's arrival two days before Les Bleus' game against Luxembourg in the northern French city Metz, their penultimate match ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Austria on June 17.

"I have a responsibility as captain. I think it overshadowed the national team," Mbappe said.

"I will only answer questions about the national team, I wish to protect them.

"We have a big summer ahead of us," the 2018 World Cup winner added.