Unconventional format set for BPL fixtures

The Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) yesterday decided to create the fixture of the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on a random basis, abandoning the conventional format in order to minimise "influence" in matches between lower-table teams.

Traditionally, the defending champions played the lowest team on the table and then followed the practice of playing the second bottom side, gradually progressing to complete the league, while the runners-up and other teams also proceeded in the same manner to complete the league.

"As the top sides play against the bottom sides initially, it leaves the matches among the bottom sides to face each other [in the latter stages of tournament]. Thus, the bottom teams try to influence each other [in terms of outcomes]," Imrul Hasan, newly appointed PLMC chairman and BFF vice-president, told reporters after a meeting at the BFF House yesterday.

"So, we have decided to formulate the fixture on a random basis, with the aid of online apps."

Commencing on December 22, BPL will draw its curtains by June, allowing teams --particularly those participating in the AFC Cup -- to take advantage of both the international and domestic transfer windows.

"We will complete the league by June, so that the clubs like Abahani, Bashundhara Kings playing the AFC Cup can take the advantage of using the international transfer window to sign up foreign players amid the local transfer window," Hasan informed further.

"Like the previous edition, the league matches will take place on Friday and Saturday while the matches of the Federation Cup will be held on Tuesday."

Following Gopalganj FC's withdrawal from top-flight football, it was also decided that top two teams from the upcoming Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) -- expected to begin in early Februaryfollowing the transfer window from December 26 to January 25 – will earn BPL promotion, while the bottom two BPL teams will be relegated to BCL.

Moreover, five BPL venues have been declared, involving Dhaka's Bashundhara Kings Arena, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, and Rajshahi. Mohammedan SC and Brothers Union chose Mymensingh and Rajshahi, respectively, after their initial venues, Tangail and Faridpur, were not ready.