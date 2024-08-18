'Unbelievable' Saka stars as Arsenal sink Wolves

Arsenal's English forward Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring one of his two goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

Arsenal made a flying start to their bid to win the Premier League title as the "unbelievable" Bukayo Saka inspired a 2-0 victory against Wolves on Saturday.

Germany forward Kai Havertz put Mikel Arteta's side ahead from Saka's assist in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

England winger Saka wrapped up the points after the interval with a brilliant strike to cap a virtuoso display.

"Bukayo had an unbelievable action to score the 2-0. With good players it's like that. With (Lionel) Messi, I know he's going to come in and do that, but you can't stop him," Arteta said of Saka's eye-catching goal.

It was exactly the kind of statement Arsenal needed after Arteta admitted they will have to be almost perfect to end Manchester City's four-year reign as champions.

"First half we were really good," Arteta said. "Really aggressive, really intense. A lot of purpose to our attack. A lot of threat in the box.

"We generated a lot. We probably we should have scored two or three. Second half we became a bit sloppy. What I see is the willingness.

"With the first game, you have some uncertainty in how you will respond against a really difficult opponent. Score two, clean sheet, win."

Arsenal enjoyed a record-breaking 2023/24 campaign, winning more games than ever before in the division, but were still pipped to the title.

City finished two points above Arsenal as the Gunners were forced to settle for a runners-up berth for a second successive season.

Arsenal haven't won the title since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' went unbeaten through the 2003-04 league campaign.

But the painful near-misses endured by Arteta's men have not dulled their appetite for success, with Arteta's quirky man-management fuelling the fire.

Arteta hired a group of professional pickpockets to teach his squad a valuable lesson in the close-season.

Unaware of the pickpockets' presence at a team dinner, Arsenal's players were relieved of their valuables as Arteta took the opportunity to remind them to be alert at all times, on and off the pitch.

Stealing the Premier League title from City won't be so easy for Arteta.

Arteta has so far opted against signing the striker that many regard as the missing piece in Arsenal's title jigsaw.

- Thunderous strike -

Riccardo Calafiori was Arteta's major close-season signing from Bologna, but the Italy defender was only named on the bench.

Arteta has been linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino but despite the call for new recruits, there was scant evidence of any Arsenal flaws in the north London sunshine.

The Gunners were quickly on the front foot as Ben White's deflected effort was saved by Jose Sa.

Saka forced Sa into a fine stop moments later as the Wolves keeper sprawled to keep out a low drive.

Arsenal had all the momentum against a Wolves side with little creative ambition and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 25th minute.

As he was so often last season, Saka was the catalyst with a pin-point cross that picked out Havertz, who applied the finishing touch with a clinical header.

After showing little attacking ambition, Wolves were woken from their slumber by Havertz's opener.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's fierce long-range strike flashed just over before Jorgen Strand Larse's header drew an agile save from David Raya.

Arsenal still finished the half in the ascendency as Declan Rice's flick reached Gabriel Martinelli and his curler deflected narrowly over.

On top again after the interval, Arteta's side went close through Havertz's chip before Thomas Partey drilled just wide.

Martin Odegaard's effort was pushed out by Sa before Saka struck in the 74th minute.

A flowing move climaxed with Saka lashing a thunderous strike past Sa as Arsenal underlined their desire to wrestle the title away from City.