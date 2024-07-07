England into Euro semis after penalty shootout win against Switzerland

EURO 2024
English players celebrate at the end of the penalty shootout as they win the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between England and Switzerland at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on July 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the last eight.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive spot-kick to send England into a last-four clash with either the Netherlands or Turkey in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.

England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.

Neither team scored in the following 30 minutes, and after Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's opening spot-kick for the Swiss, England confidently scored all of theirs to secure passage to the semis.

Related topic:
England vs Switzerlandeuroseuro 2024Bukayo Saka
