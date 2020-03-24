 UEFA postpones May's Champions League, Europa League finals | The Daily Star
Home Sports Football
03:23 AM, March 24, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:25 AM, March 24, 2020

UEFA postpones May's Champions League, Europa League finals

The Champions League trophy at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland. Photo: Champions League's official twitter account

UEFA announced on Monday that it has postponed the Champions League, Europa League and women's Champions League finals, originally scheduled for May, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no new date given.

European football's governing body had already postponed the competitions until further notice earlier this month.

UEFA said that "no decision has yet been made on rearranged dates".

"The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available," UEFA said in a statement.

"The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course."

The 2020 men's Champions League final had been due to be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium on May 30, with the Europa League final to have been staged in Polish city Gdansk three days before.

The women's Champions League final was scheduled for May 24 in Vienna.

Four of the men's Champions League last-16 second legs, originally slated for March 17 and 18, were delayed because of the new coronavirus outbreak, along with all of the Europa League last-16 return games.

Europe's top leagues have all been postponed, while the 2020 European Championship has been put back until next year.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta and RB Leipzig are the four teams to have so far booked their places in the Champions League quarter-finals.

More financial pain for UEFA and Europe's major clubs could be on the horizon if the Champions League cannot be completed.

Last season UEFA paid out 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in prize money and TV revenue to clubs competing in the Champions League.

Ties from the quarter-finals onwards could be reduced to one-off games rather than two legs, while the semi-finals and finals could come together like a "final four" format often used in basketball.

"Without any prejudice, those are also options," Ceferin said last week.

"We have different options, but really it's far too early to be concrete. Whatever we decide, nothing is sure because we don't know when this COVID-19 will stop and allow us to play."

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Football

Galatasaray coach Terim tests positive for coronavirus
Asensio wins gaming tournament by swapping pitch for Playstation
Jibon, Tapu counting days ‘in quarantine’
Abahani in AFC Cup’s Magic Moments
Fellaini first case in Chinese league

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.23)
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.21)
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.19)
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.18)
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.17)
    Today's Gallery (2020.03.16)
    Top