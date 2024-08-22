U-20s look for back-to-back wins

Bangladesh are looking forward to back-to-back wins in the SAFF U-20 Championship when they take on hosts Nepal in Group A's decisive match at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal today.

Three-time runners-up Bangladesh, who have already confirmed semifinal berth by beating Sri Lanka 2-0 in their first match, need a draw against the hosts to top the group. The team, however, want to continue their winning run, setting sights on the final.

Nepal have always been a strong team on their home ground and they will have the incentive to become group winners in a bid to avoid a semifinal meeting against probable Group B champions India, who need a draw against Maldives to top Group B.

"Nepal are a strong and a tough opponent on their home soil and in front of their own crowd. We watched them play against Sri Lanka and they are a good side," Bangladesh coach Maruful Haque said, adding that they will get one more day's rest before the semifinals if they can top the group.

Forward Piash Ahmed Nova, one of the goalscorers of the first game, is confident about beating Nepal despite the fact that they have never beaten the Himalayan kingdom in SAFF Youth Championship, losing twice in 2015 and 2017 and drawing once in 2022.

"We want to deliver our best to win the match though there will be pressure playing in front of their home crowd.

"We have trained for nearly 15 days and everything has been in the right direction and we are hopeful about leaving the pitch with a victory," said Nova, who came off the bench to score the second goal against Sri Lanka.