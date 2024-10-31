Sports ministry rewards SAFF champions Tk 1 crore

The Ministry of Youth and Sports awarded a cheque of Tk 1 crore today to the Bangladesh women's football team for winning the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 in Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday.

The women in red and green beat Nepal 2-1 in the final of the tournament yesterday in Kathmandu and defended the title they won for the first time in 2022.

Photo: BFF

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud handed over the cheque to team captain Sabina Khatun at the Bangladesh Football Federation.

After returning home with the trophy on Thursday, the women's team reached the BFF headquarters aboard an open-top bus.

While announcing the reward, Mahmud said, "As an award for this international achievement, we are announcing a reward of Tk 1 crore for the women's football team from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. At the same time, you know that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced a reward for them. On behalf of the people of the country and on behalf of the interim government of Bangladesh, we thank them."

Mahmud also addressed the lack of facilities the women's team faces and acknowledged that initiatives should be taken to eliminate these problems as soon as possible.

"There are a few complaints that the Bangladesh women's football team and women's cricket team are victims of discrimination. There are also complaints about their facilities. We know of them. We spoke to BFF to identify them. I will also talk to the BCB [Bangladesh Cricket Board]. We hope to resolve these issues soon," Mahmud said.

