U-20s eye elusive SAFF trophy

Bangladesh have kept their sights on the elusive trophy of the SAFF U-20 Championship, despite having less than a two-week preparation under the guidance of coach Maruful Haque, with the team departing for Nepal on Friday.

Six teams, split into two groups, will take part in the regional youth football extravaganza -- which has been held five times before, involving U-18, U-19, and U-20 age groups -- from August 18 to 28 in Kathmandu.

In previous five editions, Bangladesh had to be content with finishing second three times -- in 2017, 2019, and 2022 -- behind India. In 2023 the boys in red and green exited the race at the group stage after losing to India and Bhutan.

The charges of Maruful will compete against hosts Nepal and Sri Lanka in Group A, beginning their campaign by taking on the hosts on August 20 at the Dasharath Stadium, while Group B comprises India, the Maldives, and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for August 25 and 26, before the tournament's curtain closes on August 28.

"Though I initially aimed to reach the final, after observing their dedication and focus during nearly two weeks of preparation, I see the hunger in the boys, and I think they will fight for the championship," said UEFA-licensed coach Maruful at an official press conference at the BFF house yesterday.

Maruful began training with around 35 footballers on July 31 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur before moving the camp to the Bashundhara Kings Arena, as the Army made the former a temporary camp due to the country's deteriorating situation at the time.

After yesterday's training session, Maruful was expected to select a 23-member squad from the trimmed list of 27 players, most of whom have featured in Bangladesh Premier League. Of the 27 players, only five came from the Bangladesh Championship League, and two from the BFF Elite Academy.

Maruful informed, "As the Bangladesh Premier League ended two months ago, most of the players have been idle. It was challenging to bring the players up to fitness. We had two sessions of fitness and tactical training in the first 10 days, and the remaining days comprised single training sessions.

"I believe the players, most of whom played in the Bangladesh Premier League, are experienced and talented in the context of Bangladesh. The dedication, effort, and energy they have shown in training are positive signs, and I believe we can aim for the championship."

Team leader Khandokar Rakibul Islam and players Shakil Ahmed Topu and Mirajul Islam also spoke on the occasion.