Titu cautions team about final

Bangladesh players celebrate one of their three goals against India. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh coach Saiful Bari Titu threw a word of caution despite his team's 3-1 win against India yesterday at the ANFA Complex in Kathmandu in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship, which saw them through the title-deciding match.

Titu's charges saw a first-half lead through Alpi Akter nullified as India equalised early in the second half. However, late goals from Sauravi Akanda Prity and Aprita Bishwas meant that the girls in red and green were through to the decisive match with a game against Bhutan in the round-robin stage yet to take place.

"To be in the final is a good thing and good feeling but the final is a different ball game and we will analyse this match and try to play in more organised way in the final," Titu said at the post-match press conference.

Bangladesh will meet Bhutan on Friday before playing the final on March 10, either against India or Nepal.

The coach gave all the credit to the players for navigating a tough encounter, which was billed as a dress-rehearsal for the final.

"All credit goes to the players who went through difficult time for a few minutes after taking the lead but the substitutions in the second half gave us more balance in the game," Titu said.

"If you compare both halves, it was an even match though at India came very strong at some points after conceding the lead and we had to make some adjustments with a couple of changes," Titu said.

Saiful Bari Titu SAFF U-16 Women's Championship football Bangladesh india
