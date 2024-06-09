The goal is to win Copa America: Endrick

Brazil enjoyed the perfect warm-up as they secured a 3-2 win over Mexico in their pre-Copa America friendly in Kyle Field stadium in Texas on Saturday.

It was young prodigy Endrick who sealed Brazil's victory, heading in a cross from Vinicius Jr, who had come on as a substitute, in injury-time.

The 17-year-old enhanced his stock, justifying his billing as the next Brazilian soccer great, making it three goals in his last three international appearances.

In March, the forward scored the winning goal against England, becoming the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley, England, and the youngest to score for Brazil since all-time great Ronaldo Nazario in 1994.

The soccer world has long known about his talent, with Real Madrid announcing in December 2022 it had reached an agreement with the player to join the La Liga club when he turns 18 in July this year in a deal worth €70 million ($74.77 million).

"I'm very grateful to God for another opportunity to score for the national team. Thanks to the squad and Dorival's excellent work. We trained well and I hope we can work even harder because the goal is to win Copa America," said 17-year-old Endrick after the match.

The victory extended Brazil's unbeaten record under new coach Dorival Junior, who oversaw 1-0 win over England at Wembley in March followed by a 3-3 draw with Spain. Dorival was appointed Brazil coach in January after 22 years in management.

The nine-times champions face the USA in another warm-up friendly on Wednesday before opening their Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 followed by Paraguay four days' later and Colombia on July 2.

The quadrennial tournament will be held in the United States from June 20-July 14.

Brazil is in Group D with Paraguay, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Dorival Junior, the coach of the third most successful team in the CONMEBOL Copa America with 9 titles, will face his first major challenge in the 48th edition of the oldest national team tournament in the world. The team last won the tournament in 2019 while hosting it.

Dorival will certainly be relying on Endrick to be sparkplug off the bench as Brazil look to rights the wrongs of 2012 and lift the 2024 Copa America.

