Tariq Kazi sends well wishes to team from Finland’s military service

Bangladesh national team's Finland-born defender Tariq Kazi has sent a video message to the team and everyone else from his mandatory military service in Finland, expressing his desire to join the team soon.

The Finnish constitution compels men above 18 years of age to serve either six, nine, or 12 months in the military.

The 23-year-old Bangladesh defender left for Finland following the team's last international match in June and has not since returned to the country, with no club or national team activity taking place until recently.

However, with the national team starting preparation last week for the two friendly matches in Bhutan, the first of which takes place in Thimphu today, Tariq decided to clear the air regarding his absence from the team.

"I just want to convey my well wishes to the Bangladesh football national team as they take on Bhutan," Tariq said in the video, shared today by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

"Personally, I would love to be there but currently I'm doing my mandatory military service in Finland.

"I hope to see you soon, and get back with both the national team and Bashundhara Kings. But until then good luck to everyone and fight for the win guys," the defender concluded.

BFF's head of media, Sadman Sakib, confirmed The Daily Star that Tariq started the six-month military service in Finland in July and will return to Bangladesh in January next year.

The BFF official also claimed that BFF had asked the Finnish government to postpone the mandatory military service, considering the player's football commitments, but the request was not entertained.

Tariq's long absence means he will miss all three FIFA windows this year, but will be available for selection for the Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will start in March next year.