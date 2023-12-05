Tapu, Zico allowed to resume club training

Bashundhara Kings' suspended goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico and Tapu Barman have been granted permission to return to club training from December 12, one day after Kings AFC Cup group final match against Odisha FC in India.

Kings president Imrul Hasan informed reporters of the development following Kings' 2-1 victory over the Bangladesh Army Football team in the Independence Cup on Tuesday. However, it has not been yet decided whether the suspensions of the two experienced players will be reduced.

Zico and Tapu have applied for exemption from their punishments, some seven weeks after the club management-imposed suspension on October 12 as the duo and three other footballers were found guilty of bringing 60 bottles of alcohol on the way back from the Maldives following a 3-1 loss to Maziya S&RC in the AFC Cup in September.

Zico and Tapu were suspended until March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, as a consequence while Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were fined monetary sums and Towhidul Alam Sabuz was suspended for the season.