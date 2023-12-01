Football
Sports Reporter
Fri Dec 1, 2023 06:02 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 07:08 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Tahura brace helps Bangladesh to 3-0 win over Singapore 

Sports Reporter
Fri Dec 1, 2023 06:02 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 07:08 PM

A brace from Tahura Khatun powered Bangladesh women's football team to a convincing 3-0 win over Singapore in the first of the two FIFA friendly matches at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday. 

Defender Afeida Khandokar gave Bangladesh the lead in the third minute with a close-range header before Tahura found the net on either side of the break to wrap up the victory.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is Bangladesh's first win since they clinched their maiden SAFF Women's Championship title in September last year. They've played six international matches since then, a period which coincides with the departure of head coach Golam Rabbani Choton. 

Bangladesh had suffered a 3-0 loss to Singapore during a Tri-Nation Cup in Singapore in 2017.

The women in red and green took part in the invitational tournament as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Championship held in Thailand in 2017.
 

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs SingaporeBangladesh vs Singapore women's footballBangladesh women's footballTahura Khatun
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The champions deserve better

Choton watches from the stands

Russel reckons ‘BFF intentionally didn’t send women’s team’

‘Losing some money is not the end of the world’

Bangladesh football in Salahuddin era: Falling into oblivion

ইসি
|নির্বাচন

সব থানার ওসি বদলির নির্দেশ ইসির

আসন্ন জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে দেশের সব থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তাদের বদলি করতে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়কে নির্দেশ দিয়েছে নির্বাচন কমিশন।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শাহজাহান ওমর ভালো লাগা থেকেই আওয়ামী লীগে এসেছেন: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification