Tahura brace helps Bangladesh to 3-0 win over Singapore 

A brace from Tahura Khatun powered Bangladesh women's football team to a convincing 3-0 win over Singapore in the first of the two FIFA friendly matches at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday.

Defender Afeida Khandokar gave Bangladesh the lead in the third minute with a close-range header before Tahura found the net on either side of the break to wrap up the victory.

It is Bangladesh's first win since they clinched their maiden SAFF Women's Championship title in September last year. They've played six international matches since then, a period which coincides with the departure of head coach Golam Rabbani Choton.

Bangladesh had suffered a 3-0 loss to Singapore during a Tri-Nation Cup in Singapore in 2017.

The women in red and green took part in the invitational tournament as part of their preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Championship held in Thailand in 2017.

